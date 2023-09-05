SBI Card adds new features to AURUM super premium credit card

SBI Card, India’s pure-play credit card issuer, on Tuesday unveiled new features of its super premium card ‘AURUM’, targeted at C-suite executives and high-net worth individuals. The card now extends enhanced benefits to its users, ranging from introduction of new annual spends-based milestone and welcome benefits to additional international lounge benefits and golf privileges.

"The introductions add to the bevy of thoughtfully curated benefits offered by AURUM. With these enhancements, AURUM cardholders will now be able to derive benefits of up to worth Rs 2 lakh annually, basis their spends," SBI Card said.

According to Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “AURUM has been tailored to meet the discerning taste and lifestyle of the globetrotting and high-flying executives who pursue excellence in every aspect of their life. It has become one of the most coveted cards in the super premium segment."

AURUM offers unlimited international lounge access to the cardholders , in addition to four international lounge visits for accompanying guests are also enabled now. The card now also offers 1-year Club Mariott membership as a welcome gift. Through this membership, AURUM cardholders can avail discount benefits up to 25 percent in stay, food and beverages, and spa in over 250 hotels under the Mariott group across Asia Pacific.

The joining and annual membership fee for this only by-invitation card is Rs 9,999. This fee is reversed on achieving the spends milestone of Rs 12 lakh during a card membership year.