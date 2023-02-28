Sarvatra Technologies enables ICICI bank, IDFC Bank, Pine Labs to extend UPI for G20 travellers

ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank and Pine Labs Private Limited are being powered by Sarvatra Technologies to issue UPI linked wallets to eligible travellers at select international airports and meeting venues. The collaboration will enable foreign visitors from G20 countries to make payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, that accept QR Code-based UPI payments,

With this, it has become the first payments provider in India to enable three out of the four entities selected by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch the UPI payments facility to foreign travellers.

The collaboration will enable all in-bound travellers visiting India to make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while they are in India, as per the tech company.



Upon completion of full KYC , UPI linked wallets will be issued to the travellers coming to India . The customer would need to dow nload the app of these entities. After downloading the app, they can sign in to use the INR denominated UPI linked wallets to pay at merchant and retail outlets via scanning of UPI QR codes. On departure, the balance can be encashed at the airport counters.

Speaking on the development, Mandar Aga she, Founder & MD, Sarvatra Technologies L td. said, " We are elated to serve our best technology to financial services entities in the country to enable UPI services for fo reign delegates attending the G 20 summit being held in India. This is i n line with our commitment to embrace the vision of India to position UPI as a global payments enabler.

"UPI has already emerge d as the country's leading mode of payment . Now, it is an opportune time to showcase the payments prowess of India to an international audience at a global event. The key decision makers from across the world can experience the UPI product by using it in - person. Further to our inte gration with ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Pine labs, we are looking to further revolutionize the payments ecosystem," he added.



E arlier, the central bank announced a facility to enable all inbound travellers visiting India to make local payments using UPI while they are in India. The Central Bank also updated its Master Directions on PPIs to facilitate this.



After receiving the mandate from RBI, Sarvatra Technologies finished the integration of services with the three entities in a record time of two weeks .