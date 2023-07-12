Samco Active Momentum Fund stops accepting fresh investments: Here's why

Several mutual fund companies have recently opted to limit the flows in some of their funds perhaps due to concerns regarding valuations and difficulty to deploy money without affecting their performance. Samco Mutual Fund is the new entrant to do the same.

Asset management company Samco Mutual Fund has restricted fresh investments in the form of lump sum and systematic investment plans (SIPs) in its Active Momentum Fund. The same will not be allowed until further notice, the fund house said in a statement. This new fund offer (NFO) was launched on June 15 and was available till June 29.

Notably, several mutual fund companies have recently opted to limit the flows in some of their funds perhaps due to concerns regarding valuations and difficulty to deploy money without affecting their performance. Nippon India Small Cap Fund, SBI Small Cap Fund, Tata Small Cap Fund and HDFC Defence Fund are some of these funds.

The trigger

According to Viraj Gandhi, Chief Executive Officer at Samco Mutual Fund, there are three reasons for stopping fresh investments in the fund.

"First, we needed to have control of the fund flow, because if you get unlimited flows, momentum as a strategy cannot be deployed properly. Point two, there is an inverse correlation between the fund size and momentum returns. So, the larger the fund, the smaller the returns. The larger the amount that we get and the smaller the size of the stock is, the more will be the impact that will be created by buying and selling the particular stock. Therefore, these are the technical reasons because of which we have restricted the inflow of funds," Gandhi told CNBC-TV18.

Momentum fund is a thematic fund that invests in stocks that exhibit momentum characteristics and sell those stocks when those stocks lose momentum.

What happens now

Investors will not be able to invest via lump sum and SIP modes in the Active Momentum Fund. However, all existing investments will continue.

For existing investors, experts say that those who are bullish on growth opportunities may continue to remain invested. But, it's better to wait till the restrictions are lifted to deploy fresh capital.

About the fund

The AMC collected Rs 409 crore during the new fund offer (NFO) period of its Active Momentum Fund with over 25,000 investors subscribing to the scheme. This is an open-ended equity fund scheme following the momentum theme. Notably, it was country's first active momentum fund.

The investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks showing strong momentum. The fund is being managed by Paras Matalia.