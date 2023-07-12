CNBC TV18
Samco Active Momentum Fund stops accepting fresh investments: Here's why
By Anshul  Jul 12, 2023 11:51:31 AM IST (Updated)

Several mutual fund companies have recently opted to limit the flows in some of their funds perhaps due to concerns regarding valuations and difficulty to deploy money without affecting their performance. Samco Mutual Fund is the new entrant to do the same.

Asset management company Samco Mutual Fund has restricted fresh investments in the form of lump sum and systematic investment plans (SIPs) in its Active Momentum Fund. The same will not be allowed until further notice, the fund house said in a statement. This new fund offer (NFO) was launched on June 15 and was available till June 29.

Notably, several mutual fund companies have recently opted to limit the flows in some of their funds perhaps due to concerns regarding valuations and difficulty to deploy money without affecting their performance. Nippon India Small Cap Fund, SBI Small Cap Fund, Tata Small Cap Fund and HDFC Defence Fund are some of these funds.
The trigger
According to Viraj Gandhi, Chief Executive Officer at Samco Mutual Fund, there are three reasons for stopping fresh investments in the fund.
