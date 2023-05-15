English
RuPay goes live on CVV-less payments for tokenised cards

RuPay goes live on CVV-less payments for tokenised cards
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 5:18:48 PM IST (Published)

Tokenisation is a simple technology to secure card transactions without sharing the clear or real card details with the merchants.

RuPay, India’s own homegrown card network, has introduced the Card Verification Value (CVV) free payment experience for its debit, credit and prepaid cardholders who have tokenised their cards on the merchant application or webpage. RuPay went live on Card on File Tokenization in 2021 in line with RBI’s guidelines, for its domestic ecommerce transactions to ensure better security for all its cardholders.

To refine the experience further, RuPay has now introduced the CVV (Card Verification Value) free payment experience for its debit, credit and prepaid cardholders who have tokenised their cards on the merchant application or webpage.
