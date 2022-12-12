Fact Check | Are Rs 500 notes with green strip near Gandhi's picture fake? Check here

How to check if your Rs 500 note is fake or original? Read the RBI features about the banknote here
PIB Fact Check, a fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau, has recently alerted people against the fake news about Rs 500 note circulating on social media. It said that all notes having a green strip near Gandhiji or the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) signature are valid. A message circulating on social media has been claiming that those Rs 500 currency notes are fake that have green strips near Gandhiji instead of the RBI Governor’s signature.
However, it is a fake claim as the central bank says that both currency notes are valid.
PIB also attached a PDF file provided by the RBI that helps people to differentiate between real and counterfeit currency.
The Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bear the governor's signature, RBI. The note has a 'Red Fort' motif on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is stone grey. The note has other designs and geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both are obverse and reverse, the document read.
Here are the obverse features as mentioned by PIB (per RBI)
Features for the visually impaired
Here are the reverse features as mentioned by PIB (per RBI)
