English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepersonal finance Newsrs 500 notes with green strip near gandhis picture fake original rbi features fact check 15395781.htm

Fact Check | Are Rs 500 notes with green strip near Gandhi's picture fake? Check here

Fact Check | Are Rs 500 notes with green strip near Gandhi's picture fake? Check here

Fact Check | Are Rs 500 notes with green strip near Gandhi's picture fake? Check here
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Dec 12, 2022 10:39:05 AM IST (Published)

How to check if your Rs 500 note is fake or original? Read the RBI features about the banknote here

PIB Fact Check, a fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau, has recently alerted people against the fake news about Rs 500 note circulating on social media. It said that all notes having a green strip near Gandhiji or the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) signature are valid. A message circulating on social media has been claiming that those Rs 500 currency notes are fake that have green strips near Gandhiji instead of the RBI Governor’s signature.

Recommended Articles

View All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

IST3 Min(s) Read

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

IST4 Min(s) Read


However, it is a fake claim as the central bank says that both currency notes are valid.
PIB also attached a PDF file provided by the RBI that helps people to differentiate between real and counterfeit currency.
The Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bear the governor's signature, RBI. The note has a 'Red Fort' motif on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is stone grey. The note has other designs and geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both are obverse and reverse, the document read.
Here are the obverse features as mentioned by PIB (per RBI)
  1. See-through register with the denominational numeral 500
  2. Latent image with denominational numeral 500
  3. Denominational numeral ५00 in Devnagri.
  4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre
  5. Micro letters ‘भारत’ and ‘India’
  6. Colour shift windowed security threat with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and ‘RBI’. The Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted
  7. Guarantee clause, Governor’s signature with promise Clause and RBI emblem towards the right of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait
  8. Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait and electrotype (500) watermarks
  9. Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side
  10. Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol in (₹500) in colour changing ink (green to blue) on the bottom right
  11. Ashoka pillar emblem on the right
    12. Features for the visually impaired
    • Intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait (4) Ashika pillar emblem (11) circular identification mark with micro text Rs 500 on the right, five angular bleed lines of both the left and right sides.
      • Here are the reverse features as mentioned by PIB (per RBI)
      • Year of printing of the note on the left
      • Swachh Bharat logo with slogan
      • Language panel
      • Motif of Red Fort
      • Denominational numeral ५00 in Devnagri.
        • Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

        Tags

        banknotescurrencypersonal financeRBIRs 500 note

        Previous Article

        Bhupendrabhai Patel, the face that led BJP to a historic win in Gujarat

        Next Article

        Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada