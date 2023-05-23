Rs 2,000 note exchange starts today: Here's an FAQ answering all your queries

Banks across India will start accepting Rs 2,000 notes for exchange from today. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note from circulation on May 19, giving the bank four days to prepare for the same.

Citizens can start exchanging or depositing Rs 2,000 notes from May 23, 2023 (Tuesday), following Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to withdraw them from circulation. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will, however, continue to be legal tender, RBI said.

So, if you also have Rs 2,000 notes and you want to get them exchanged, here are key things you should know before rushing to your bank: