English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsRs 2,000 note exchange starts today: Here's an FAQ answering all your queries

Rs 2,000 note exchange starts today: Here's an FAQ answering all your queries

Rs 2,000 note exchange starts today: Here's an FAQ answering all your queries
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 23, 2023 9:11:30 AM IST (Published)

Banks across India will start accepting Rs 2,000 notes for exchange from today. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note from circulation on May 19, giving the bank four days to prepare for the same.

Citizens can start exchanging or depositing Rs 2,000 notes from May 23, 2023 (Tuesday), following Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to withdraw them from circulation. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Live Tv

Loading...

Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will, however, continue to be legal tender, RBI said.
So, if you also have Rs 2,000 notes and you want to get them exchanged, here are key things you should know before rushing to your bank:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X