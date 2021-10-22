Rising awareness on insurance among women

Women have always been a powerhouse in their own right and with changing times, they continue to rule the roost when it comes to financial planning. With a substantial number of women entering the organised sector and becoming financially empowered, there is an evident rise in attention towards financial planning. The ripple effect has a steady rise in awareness towards the insurance segment too.

In the light of the global pandemic, the way individuals look at life and finances has completely changed. The dismaying loss of lives and livelihoods has reemphasized the need for adequate life cover to secure the individual’s and their dependents’ future. While the penetration of insurance products in our country is abysmally low, there are fewer women policyholders.

A study by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) revealed that out of the 2.88 crore insurance policies sold in 2019-20, there is a drop with respect to women customers. The life plans bought by women dropped 11.76% year-on-year. Women bought 92.16 lakh life policies during 2019-2020 against 103 lakh in 2018-2019.

However, we have witnessed an increase in purchase of policies by women for themselves in the past two years. We also observed an overall increase in the company’s Average Ticket Size (ATS) for plans that give guaranteed benefits and plans that assure a second income and much more flexibilities.

Today, we get a higher ATS from women customers as compared to men.

It is implicit that buying an insurance product is beneficial in many ways and hence it is advisable to re-evaluate policy requirements with each life change and pick the right product. This is applicable not only to working women but to homemakers as well who defy all working hours for nurturing a family. One way to choose the right cover for homemakers will be to take one-fourth of the annual income of the earning spouse. For example, if the spouse earns Rs 20 lakh per annum, a cover of Rs 5 lakh should be sufficient. An important point to keep in mind here is the Human Life Value (HLV) or the financial worth that becomes critical in the processing of the claims.

With more women opting for life insurance, the onus is also on the insurance sector to reach out to them and explain the various types of insurance products available in the market such as ULIPs, term plans, health plans, plans that provide a regular second income, retirement plans, etc., their benefits, and how these will help them through the different stages of life. Insurance companies should also explain why buying insurance at an early age – higher cover at lower premiums – is more beneficial than doing so as age progresses. In couples where one partner handles all the financial affairs, the spouse left behind is frequently in the dark about their assets.

To prevent that outcome, along with your spouse now to write down a full record of all accounts, passwords and contacts that will become vital later on. At the same time, Insurers must also guide women through the entire process, from the application to the purchase stage, as well as how to file claims, when necessary.

No doubt, one must diversify the investment options and not put all the eggs in one basket; however, purchasing a suitable term plan provides a sense of security to women and their dependents, thus reaffirming her active role in the family's financial planning process. This not only gives women a sense of self-worth but also gives them comprehensive emotional stability to endure unfavourable circumstances that may come her way.

The author, Sanjay Tiwari, is Director - Strategy at Exide Life Insurance. The views expressed are personal