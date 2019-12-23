Rich Indians don’t have enough retirement plan, says report

Even as India remains one of the most buoyant economies in the world, India’s rich aren’t planning enough for retirement, according to a report compiled by Standard Chartered Bank.

Indian wealth creators’ savings are mostly short-term, and retirement planning is not a priority in their list of financial plan. Their top goals are children’s education, setting up businesses and buying property, the report said.

Rich have an average wealth expectancy (the net worth an individual is expected to have at the age of 60) of Rs 3.67 crore, which will give them about Rs 94,800 per month after retirement – much less than their wealth aspiration or current average income, it said. While the emerging affluent have wealth expectancy of about Rs 1.4 crore and high net-worth individuals have expectancy of just above Rs 7 crore.

With this fund, they can only maintain their current level of lifestyle for less than nine years.

Emerging affluent can maintain their current level of lifestyle up to six years, while affluent can maintain for nine years after retirement with their money. HNWI can maintain their current level of lifestyle for five years with their accumulated fund.

Indian wealth creators favour financial products to achieve their goals comprise simple savings products, investment products and property investment.

According to the report, only three in 10 will achieve more than half of their retirement aspirations.

“A greater emphasis on financial education could be crucial to help wealth creators feel more secure in their financial planning and close their wealth expectancy gap,” the report stated.

The report said that Indian wealth creators plan ahead. Three in five (60 per cent) individuals have a financial strategy that includes investment products. Despite this, half (49 per cent) of India’s wealth creators still feel that they are far away from their top financial goal.