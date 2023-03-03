Reverting to OPS will privilege govt servants at cost of larger public, says Former RBI governor

Under OPS, employees receive a defined pension that entitles them to 50 percent of their last drawn salary as pension. The NDA government discontinued OPS in 2003 with effect from April 1, 2004, and replaced it with the new pension scheme (NPS), where employees contribute 10 percent of their basic salary towards pension, and the government contributes 14 percent.

Former RBI governor D Subbarao has expressed concern over some states' decision to revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for their employees. He called it a "decidedly regressive move" as it would provide more privileges to government servants at the cost of the larger public, most of whom have no social safety net.

”That will be a decidedly regressive move both for our commitment to fiscal responsibility, and more broadly for the credibility of our reforms,” Subbarao told PTI.

"In a country where the large majority of the people have no social safety net, government servants with an assured pension are a privileged lot. Privileging them even further at the cost of the larger public will be morally wrong and fiscally detrimental," he said.

Under OPS, employees receive a defined pension that entitles them to 50 percent of their last drawn salary as pension. The NDA government discontinued OPS in 2003 with effect from April 1, 2004, and replaced it with the new pension scheme (NPS), where employees contribute 10 percent of their basic salary towards pension, and the government contributes 14 percent.

According to Subbarao, if state governments revert to a 'pay as you go' pension scheme, the burden of pensions will fall on current revenues, which means foregoing schools, hospitals, roads, and irrigation. Governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Punjab have already informed the central government/Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) about their decision to restart OPS for their employees.

On November 18, 2022, the government of Punjab issued a notification regarding implementation of OPS for the state government employees who are being covered under NPS. Jharkhand too has decided to revert to OPS.

Subbarao also commented on India's rising current account deficit (CAD), noting that the pressure has eased in the last few months because commodity prices have softened, correcting by as much as 15 percent from their peak, he said, adding that more importantly, India’s service exports have been performing remarkably.

At the beginning of this year, there were concerns that CAD will rise to as high as 4 percent of GDP because of high commodity prices and slackening exports, he added.

India's service exports have been performing remarkably, increasing by 25 percent from USD 185 billion in April-December 2021 to USD 236 billion in the same period of 2022, as per the commerce ministry.

Subbarao said this growth has been broad-based, extending beyond software to BPO services and R&D, he said the expectation that digitization will make it possible to outsource even high-end service jobs seems to be materializing.

Maintaining the CAD within safe limits has been critical to India's macroeconomic stability, and this means restraining non-essential imports and boosting exports, he said, adding that banning imports, as India has learnt from experience, is not an efficient solution.

"If we find that non-oil, non-gold imports are increasing, part of the reason maybe the inverted duty structure," Subbarao said, adding that the government needs to review and correct that.