With repo rates going down, the yields on the guaranteed return insurance products are likely to go down in the near future, according to Policybazaar- an insurance web aggregator. Fall in rates mean premium pricing and bonus payouts offered on participatory may also be impacted.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently slashed key repo rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 4 percent.

With rate cuts, insurance companies generally launch new products with lower guaranteed returns.

"This means investors looking for guaranteed returns should lock in their returns before the rates are revised by insurance companies. For instance, if somebody today choose to invest Rs 5,000 per month in Bajaj Allianz’s Goal Suraksha Plan for a payment term of 5 years and policy term of 15 years, the total amount that he will receive on maturity will be Rs 6,28,800 at a 5.83 percent interest rate and would be tax-free," explains Vivek Jain, investment, business unit head, Policybazaar.

"The new age guaranteed return products provide better tax-adjusted returns than fixed deposits (FDs) and also provide a life cover. These life insurance plans cater to individuals who have a low-risk appetite," he added.

Traditional life insurance plans are considered to be risk-free as it provides fixed returns at the maturity of the policy term or in the event of the death of the insured.