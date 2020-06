Credit cards have become a primary way consumers pay for purchases these days – thanks to the financial freedom it provides (of course at a cost). While buying a product, a consumer makes the entire payment using the card and creates a promise to pay it back to lender in installments.

Nevertheless, after receiving the product, there are chances that consumer finds out that product is not as amazing as he perceived it to be. As a result, he may decide to return the item and get a refund.

While the process of initiating the refund is easy (depending on the store/website from where the purchase was made), will the user still need to pay something to the card issuer is the big question here?

As per experts, the refund is initiated by the merchant as soon as they receive the returned item. The hold-up is generally on the part of the banking organizations.

When the user purchase an item using a credit card, the lender may take sometime to convert the transaction into an Equated Monthly Installment (EMI).

When the user cancels the order before EMI is created by the card issuer.

When the user cancels the order after EMI is created on the card.

Let's understand both the situation in detail:

When the user cancels the order before EMI is created by the card issuer

In case, it’s an immediate cancellation before the creation of the EMIs by the credit card provider, the card user is likely to get the amount immediately refunded into credit card account, say experts.

"Whenever a credit card holder cancels an order purchased on credit card EMI, the merchant refunds the entire purchase amount including the down payment money, if any, to the credit card and cancels the EMI from their end," explains Sahil Arora- director and group head investments, Paisabazaar.

"Depending on the card issuer and their terms and conditions, the processing charges levied on availing the EMI may also be reversed," he added.

When the user cancels the order after EMI is created on the card

Assuming the user gets the full refund of purchase after the creation of EMIs, most credit card issuers will consider the EMI loan as pre-closed.

"However, some issuers might levy a foreclosure charge for doing so which is usually 3 percent of the outstanding principal," warns Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

"Also, the card issuer may not refund the interest and applicable taxes already billed. Some card issuers may also charge the prepayment penalties on cancelling the EMI in case of bill generation," added Arora.

A leading private sector bank states it will return the original transaction amount converted to EMIs and all charges related to such EMI conversion if the card issuer informs the bank about such a cancellation within 15 days of the transaction.