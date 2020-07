Several public sector banks have recently introduced repo rate-linked home loans. Under this scheme, interest rates for floating home loans are benchmarked to the repo rate instead of MCLR (the minimum cost to lending rate). Repo rate is the interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends money to commercial banks.

A repo rate-linked home loan allows swifter transmission of policy rate changes by the RBI.

"Repo-linked loans have become cheaper at a pace quicker than MCLR-linked loans whose rates are still falling as six-monthly or annual reset dates gradually kick in," explains Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.

Also, changes in the repo rate are just one of the several factors determining the underlying MCLR.

"The biggest factor in case of MCLR is the cost of deposits of those banks," according to Naveen Kukreja- CEO and Co-Founder, Paisabazaar.

As such, the lowest rates available today on home loans are all on repo-linked loans. Experts, hence, suggest borrowers who still have much of their loans to be repaid to shift to repo rate-linked loans.

“The lowest repo-linked loans are under 7 percent today, while base-rate and MCLR-linked rates may be above 7.50 percent and base rate loans even higher," said Shetty.

"So, refinancing loan into a repo-linked loan should be immediately considered. This could potentially save lakhs of rupees over the full tenure of the loan," he adds.

He further explains this with an example.

"Suppose a borrower has a loan balance of Rs 25 lakh with 180 months left on the MCLR-linked loan whose current rate is 8.2 percent. The total interest, assuming no change in rates, in this case, would be Rs 18.52 lakh, and the EMI may be Rs. 24,180. On converting to a repo-linked loan at a rate of 7.1 percent, the interest would be Rs 15.69 lakh – saving the borrower Rs 2.83 lakh while allowing him to pay an EMI which is Rs 1,570 lower at Rs 22,610," he explained.

"Additionally, if the borrower smartly sticks to paying the old EMI of Rs 24,180 on the refinanced loan, the loan would be paid off in 161 months instead of 180, ensuring further savings of Rs 1.92 lakh on interest," Shetty elaborated.