Renting a house can be extremely daunting at times. There are several factors that one needs to consider before moving into a new place. Missing out on some factors could lead to problems later on.

Here are key things you should look at before renting a house:

Check if the agreement clearly mentions the deposit amount paid

Before renting an apartment, tenants should to make sure that they have the legal agreement in hand and that it mentions the complete deposit amount paid. They should also check if there are no hidden costs.

Other important things that should be checked in advance are water and electricity bills that need to be paid before you move in.

Make deductions clear

According to Amit Kumar Agarwal, Founder & CEO of NoBroker, many times an owner doesn’t tell or the renter doesn’t ask as to what will be the deductions at the time of exit.

"In some parts of the country, it is customary to pay some charges at the time of exit. The owner may deduct one month's charges and say that this is the cost required to do painting but what if the renter only does it on his/her own which may cost less. So, it’s important to make these things clear initially," Agarwal opines.

Discuss wear and tear

The tenant should make it clear beforehand what kind of damage in the house will be considered as normal wear and tear and what not.

“It’s very much understood that the house can't be exactly in the same position at the time of vacating. Some wear and tear are normal. So, these should be clearly mentioned in the rental agreement," Aggarwal stresses.

Be well-informed about maintenance charges

According to 99acres, clauses of annual and monthly maintenance can be a big issue of dispute between owner and tenant. So, a tenant should be well-informed about conditions before renting the flat.

"They should set a maximum limit and speak to the owner about it in order to avoid undesirable spikes," Aggarwal suggests.

Check if the agreement mentions inventories

It's imperative that the rental agreement clearly mentions what inventories are already present in the house to avert confusion at the time of exit. These could be geysers, fans, lights or kitchen accessories.

Look for lock-in period and rent increase percentage

The rent agreement between tenant and owner should mention the minimum lock-in period and rent percentage increase.

"Lock-in period is vital, which may vary from owner to owner. Anybody can't rent a house today and vacate it tomorrow. Additionally, the rental hikes totally depend on the negotiation between the tenant and owner," adds Aggarwal.