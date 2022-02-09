Relief on personal taxes is work in progress, says Revenue Secy

Instilling hope once again amongst the personal taxpayers of the country, Revenue secretary on Wednesday said that the government is working on the proposal to make personal income taxes more relaxed and in favour of the people.

“On the personal income taxes, I have been asked many questions on this already. This is also work in progress and it would need some time from us,” said revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj at a CII forum.

He also requested the industry body CII to come up with suggestions on the issue and government will be welcoming in considering the same.

Taxpayers have been questioning the government post-Budget as to why the government remained silent and did not bring in any relaxations in the personal income tax rates despite high collections.