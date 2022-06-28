Relief for taxpayers as GST Council makes compliance easier

The GST Council on Tuesday decided to make tax filing compliance easier by going accepting a slew of proposals. This includes waiving the requirement for filing refund claims by condoning the two-year COVID-19 period between March 1, 2020, till February 28, 2022, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The Council has also decided to permit tax authorities to file appeals against erroneous refunds by not considering the two-year period, the sources said.

The two-day GST Council meeting started on Tuesday in Chandigarh. The Council is being chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The timeline for filing GSTR 4 for the 2021-22 fiscal year without late fees by composition dealers is likely to be extended to July 28. The previous deadline was June 30.

The Council agreed to extend the due date of filing Form GST CMP-08 for composition taxpayers for the first quarter of this fiscal year, from July 18 to July 30.

To ease the procedure for filing refund claims with respect to the export of electricity, the GST Council agreed to amend the rules.

It also agreed that annual return forms (FORM GSTR-9 and FORM GSTR-9C) for the 2021-22 fiscal year may be notified with minimal changes.

The GST Annual Return forms for FY22 are to continue with some relaxations/ modifications/continuation and discontinuation of relaxations based on their present relevance.

The GST Council has agreed to continue to exempt taxpayers from

filing annual returns in FORM GSTR-9/9A with an annual threshold of Rs 2 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal year.