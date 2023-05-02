Reliance General Insurance partners with Swiggy to offer protection plans to delivery partners

Reliance General Insurance is providing a health insurance product along with personal accident and mobile phone insurance coverage to Swiggy’s fleet of 3 lakh delivery partners across the country.

Reliance General Insurance, one of the country's private general insurance companies, on Tuesday said that it has partnered with Swiggy, India’s on-demand convenience delivery platform to cover its delivery partners with a tailored insurance protection plan.

Reliance General Insurance is providing a health insurance product along with personal accident and mobile phone insurance coverage to Swiggy’s fleet of 3 lakh delivery partners across the country through Gallagher Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd, the firm said in a statement.

"The insurance coverages offered by Reliance General Insurance come loaded with several essential benefits. With the Group Mediclaim policy, Swiggy’s delivery partners can avail OPD treatment, medical hospitalization, maternity cover, and many more benefits as per the eligibility criteria of the master policy,' the firm said.

Under the group personal accident policy, the delivery partners will be covered in the unfortunate event of accidental death and accidental permanent partial disablement. In the case of accidental temporary total disablement, the insured partner will receive a loss of pay benefit during recovery.

For a delivery partner, his/her mobile phone is the most important device used constantly throughout the delivery journey. To enhance the financial protection of the delivery partners, Reliance General Insurance is also providing coverage for damage to mobile phones due to an accident.

Excited about the initiative, Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said, “The delivery partners represent India’s fast-growing gig economy. We jointly recognized the need for a robust insurance product for the gig workers and developed just that together. Our insurance coverage ensures gig workers’ financial protection and increases their propensity to avail timely healthcare."

Swiggy was one of the first platforms to offer a well-rounded insurance product spanning accident and hospitalization, Covid and other illnesses, maternity cover, paid recovery time-off, and mobile insurance to name a few. To continue these industry-best benefits, we have now partnered with Reliance General Insurance so our partners know that Swiggy will always have their backs,” said Kedar Gokhale, VP of Operations at Swiggy.

Yashesh Sampat, Head - Affinity & Association, Gallagher Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., said, “The aim is to introduce the concept of insurance for delivery partners that will positively impact their lives and support their livelihood. The simplicity of the product and easy access to claims service, the technology platform will help them to experience insurance in the best possible way.”