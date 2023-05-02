Breaking News
Reliance General Insurance partners with Swiggy to offer protection plans to delivery partners
Reliance General Insurance partners with Swiggy to offer protection plans to delivery partners

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 1:28:12 PM IST (Updated)

Reliance General Insurance is providing a health insurance product along with personal accident and mobile phone insurance coverage to Swiggy’s fleet of 3 lakh delivery partners across the country.

Reliance General Insurance, one of the country's private general insurance companies, on Tuesday said that it has partnered with Swiggy, India’s on-demand convenience delivery platform to cover its delivery partners with a tailored insurance protection plan.

Reliance General Insurance is providing a health insurance product along with personal accident and mobile phone insurance coverage to Swiggy’s fleet of 3 lakh delivery partners across the country through Gallagher Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd, the firm said in a statement.
"The insurance coverages offered by Reliance General Insurance come loaded with several essential benefits. With the Group Mediclaim policy, Swiggy’s delivery partners can avail OPD treatment, medical hospitalization, maternity cover, and many more benefits as per the eligibility criteria of the master policy,' the firm said.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

