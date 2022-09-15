Reliance General Insurance & Paytm partner to offer customisable health solutions to customers

By Anand Singha

Mini With the purpose of making health insurance more accessible throughout India, Reliance General Insurance launched the Reliance Health Gain Policy in May of this year, which includes a slew of "need of the hour" features and perks.

Reliance General Insurance Firm Ltd., an India-based private insurance company, has partnered with Paytm, the country's leading digital payments and financial services company, to provide the public with Reliance Health Gain Policy, a customisable health insurance solution.

Customers may purchase the Reliance Health Gain Policy in only a few minutes by filling out the relevant data on the Paytm app, thanks to this collaboration.

With the purpose of making health insurance more accessible throughout India, Reliance General Insurance launched the Reliance Health Gain Policy in May of this year, which includes a slew of "need of the hour" features and perks.

It allows users to select benefits/features and tailor programmes to their own requirements.

Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer at Reliance General Insurance, said, "We look forward to extending the innovative health insurance solutions of Reliance Health Gain Policy to the masses through Paytm's robust presence across the country. Thereby empowering the customers with the freedom of choice in health insurance”.

“This is one of our many efforts towards ensuring easy and greater access to health insurance for all throughout the country," he added.

Reliance General Insurance and Paytm, the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, hope to increase insurance penetration in the country through this collaboration, according to a company release.

“Reliance General Insurance is making its most customer-friendly Reliance Health Gain Policy available to Paytm’s vast customer base across India’s smaller cities and towns. Paytm has been at the forefront of India’s digital revolution, with its innovations that make everyday life simpler,” it added.

Paytm in a statement said that the company strives to bring innovative technology-driven products that drive financial inclusion. “We are committed to improving the insurance penetration in the country by offering seamless digital access to our massive customer base across India”.

“Our recent partnership with Reliance General Insurance is aligned towards making digital insurance accessible to all,” it said.

The health insurance policies are offered in three distinct plans - Plus, Power, and Prime - with an assortment of features to allow for policy customisation for each consumer.

The policy includes 38 features, such as Double Cover, which provides twice the amount of sum insured to be used during the same claim; Unlimited Reinstatement, which restores the base sum insured amount as many times as it is exhausted during a policy year.

It also comes with the Guaranteed Cumulative Bonus feature, which protects against loss of cumulative bonus post claim; and a feature with the benefit to reduce the waiting period for Pre-Existing Disease from 3 years to 2 or even 1 year.

“With many more such benefits, the product has been designed keeping in mind the modern health-insurance consumer,” the statement said.