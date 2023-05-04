English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsReal vs fake digital lender: Here's a checklist to identity illegal ones

Real vs fake digital lender: Here's a checklist to identity illegal ones

Real vs fake digital lender: Here's a checklist to identity illegal ones
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 4, 2023 5:16:11 PM IST (Updated)

The first thing on your checklist should be to ensure that the app belongs to a legitimate lender registered with the RBI or works with a bank/NBFC registered with RBI. What else must you look out for while seeking a digital loan?

The digital lending ecosystem has made it easier than ever to access quick and convenient loans. However, lately there’s been a lot of ambiguity on the genuineness of digital lending apps. With the rising threat of illegal lending apps, borrowers have fallen prey to frauds. In such a scenario, both the lenders and borrowers have the responsibility to stay vigilant and follow the best practices in lending and borrowing.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here's a checklist to identify a fake lender and ways to protect oneself from fraud:


Look for a legitimate lender registered with the RBI 

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X