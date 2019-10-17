Ready Reckoner: This is the GST you pay for your household products

There has been a lot of hullaballoo on dwindling GST collections after the collections dropped below Rs 1 lakh crore mark to Rs 91,916 crore for September. The September collection is believed to be the lowest in nineteen months. In fact, the PMO called an urgent meeting with Principle chief secretary and chief secretaries of all states to discuss how to augment GST revenue collection.

In this scenario, it is interesting to note how much one pays as a consumer on different goods and services for household products.

It’s noteworthy here that a lot of products, like sanitary napkins, deities made of stone, marbles or wood, fruits, vegetables, bread, salt, natural honey, newspapers, etc. attract no GST on them.

Let’s first make our way to the kitchen. As the table below shows, basics such as tea and sugar are slotted under the 5 percent bracket. Ghee and butter are a tad more expensive as they fall under the 12 percent tab. Go a little more continental and, read mayonnaise and pasta, and you will have to shell out an 18 percent tax on these products.

At the cost of generalization, the next chart is more for millennials. The category? Ready-to-eat products. Basics such as rusks, khakhra and skimmed milk attract a 5 percent tax. Fruit juice, almonds, jam, jelly, etc. fall under the 12 percent tab while cakes and pastries are in the 18 percent category. If you like waffles, well, the tax is a steep 28 percent.

Let’s now look at the dressing table. Mehndi and hand-made braids are charged 5 percent GST. Jewellery box, mirrors, and vanity box are slightly higher at 12 percent tax. Hair shavers and curlers are charged 18 percent tax while sunscreen and dye fall under the 28 percent basket.

A quick look at the wardrobe now. Footwear and apparels up to Rs 1,000 are taxed 5 percent. Handbags and apparels above Rs 1,000 fall under the 12 percent bracket. Branded garments and leather clothing are slotted under the 18 percent tab.

A quick peep inside the bathroom? Most products here are slotted under the 5 percent category. Sanitary ware is charged 12 percent while ceramic tiles and wallpaper are under the 18 percent tab.

Here is the complete list of products under the four GST slabs: