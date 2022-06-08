RBL Bank revises FD interest rates: Check details here

The RBL Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. The modifications come into effect from June 8, 2022. After the revision, the bank is offering interest rate of 3.25 percent to 5.75 percent to all citizens and 3.75 percent to 6.25 percent to senior citizens.

Here are the complete details on the interest rates offered by the RBL bank on FDs below Rs 2 crore for different tenures.

Tenure Interest Rates forcitizens (p.a). Interest Rate for senior citizens (p.a.) 7 days to 14 days 3.25 percent 3.75 percent 15 days to 45 days 3.75 percent 4.25 percent 46 days to 90 days 4.00 percent 4.5 percent 91 days to 180 days 4.50 percent 5.00 percent 181 days to 240 days 5.00 percent 5.5 percent 241 days to 364 days 5.25 percent 5.75 percent 12 months to less than 15 months 6.25 percent 6.75 percent 15 months 6.65 percent 7.15 percent 15 months 1 day to less than 24 months 6.25 percent 6.75 percent 24 months to less than 36 months 6.50 percent 7.00 percent 36 months to less than 60 months 6.30 percent 6.80 percent 60 months to 60 months 1 day 6.30 percent 6.80 percent 60 months 2 days to less than 120 months 5.75 percent 6.25 percent 120 months to 240 months 5.75 percent 6.25 percent Tax Savings Fixed Deposit (60 months) 6.30 percent 6.80 percent

Earlier, RBL bank offered a 6.25 percent interest rate on deposits maturing in 12 months to less than 24 months, after the revision, it is offering a 6.25 percent interest rate on deposits maturing in 12 months to less than 15 months. Following the revision, customers can get a maximum interest rate of 6.65 percent on 15-month fixed deposits and senior citizens can get a maximum interest rate of 7.15 percent on 15-month fixed deposits.