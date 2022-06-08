Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homepersonal finance News

RBL Bank revises FD interest rates: Check details here

RBL Bank revises FD interest rates: Check details here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The RBL Bank in now offering interest rates of up to 7.15% on FDs below Rs 2 crore

RBL Bank revises FD interest rates: Check details here
The RBL Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. The modifications come into effect from June 8, 2022. After the revision, the bank is offering interest rate of 3.25 percent to 5.75 percent to all citizens and 3.75 percent to 6.25 percent to senior citizens.
Here are the complete details on the interest rates offered by the RBL bank on FDs below Rs 2 crore for different tenures.
TenureInterest Rates forcitizens (p.a).Interest Rate for senior citizens (p.a.)
7 days to 14 days3.25 percent3.75 percent
15 days to 45 days3.75 percent4.25 percent
46 days to 90 days4.00 percent4.5 percent
91 days to 180 days4.50 percent5.00 percent
181 days to 240 days5.00 percent5.5 percent
241 days to 364 days5.25 percent5.75 percent
12 months to less than 15 months6.25 percent6.75 percent
15 months6.65 percent7.15 percent
15 months 1 day to less than 24 months6.25 percent6.75 percent
24 months to less than 36 months6.50 percent7.00 percent
36 months to less than 60 months6.30 percent6.80 percent
60 months to 60 months 1 day6.30 percent6.80 percent
60 months 2 days to less than 120 months5.75 percent6.25 percent
120 months to 240 months5.75 percent6.25 percent
Tax Savings Fixed Deposit (60 months)6.30 percent6.80 percent
Earlier, RBL bank offered a 6.25 percent interest rate on deposits maturing in 12 months to less than 24 months, after the revision, it is offering a 6.25 percent interest rate on deposits maturing in 12 months to less than 15 months. Following the revision, customers can get a maximum interest rate of 6.65 percent on 15-month fixed deposits and senior citizens can get a maximum interest rate of 7.15 percent on 15-month fixed deposits.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Tags
Next Article

Maharashtra Class 12 results to be announced today at 1 pm

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More