RBL Bank and BookMyShow launches 'Play' credit card: Check benefits and key features

By CNBCTV18.com

RBL Bank and BookMyShow on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch a new 'Play' credit card. This card will be available to select customers on BookMyShow and give them access to offers on transactions across movies and live entertainment offerings (online and offline), the companies said in a joint statement.

Additionally, eligible customers will be able to avail offers on binge-watching movies and TV series on BookMyShow Stream by renting or buying a title, while enjoying benefits with every purchase made, the companies said.

While BookMyShow customers can purchase the ‘Play’ credit card for an annual fee of Rs 500, the superlative offering will be available to entertainment loyalists on the platform, BookMyShow Superstars at zero cost.

On top of that, consumers will be able to track the entire journey from

application to delivery of the ‘Play’ credit card on BookMyShow , with real-time updates enabled within the platform, the companies said.

Apart from core entertainment offerings, ‘Play’ credit card owners will also be able to avail varied offers on brands including boAt, Myntra, WOW Momos, Archies, Cookie Man, Ixigo and Eat Sure listed within the F&B section of BookMyShow.

Speaking on the launch of the ‘Play’ Credit Card, Utkarsh Saxena, Head Product - Credit Cards , RBL Bank , said, "With Covid-19 restrictions now a thing of the past, customer spends on movies, events, food and beverages, and other entertainment avenues are on the rise again. We hope to capitalise on this opportunity and enhance our versatile product portfolio. Our partnership with BookMyShow for the launch of 'Play' credit card is a step in that direction as it gives us exclusive access to India's young and tech-savvy entertainment audiences to stay relevant with the times."

Commenting on the partnership, Samradha Tibrewala, Head - Partnerships & Revenue, BookMyShow, said, “Coupled with the festive season ahead, the avenues for discovery-led transaction are multi-fold for BookMyShow consumers making the availability of the ‘Play’ credit card extremely timely and strategic, enabling users to eke out maximum bang for the buck."

Some of the benefits that ‘Play’ credit card customers can avail upon application include:

Customers can enjoy a joining benefit of credits in the form of BMS Cash worth Rs 200 if onboarded through video KYC.

A welcome benefit of Rs 500 is available by making first transaction within 30 days since activation of the ‘Play’ credit card.

A monthly offer of Rs 500 in the next billing month upon card spends of Rs 5,000 or more across movies, live events and BookMyShow Stream, in the current billing month.

Rs 100 off on F&B purchased on the BookMyShow platform while booking movie tickets.