RBI’s financial literacy week starts— Theme for the year and other key details

As part of the drive, RBI will conduct a mass media campaign to disseminate financial awareness messages. It has also roped in banks to educate their customers about financial literacy.

'Financial Literacy Week' started on Monday and will last till February 17, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been conducting this every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme among members of public across the country. The theme selected for current year Financial Literacy Week (FLW) is “Good Financial Behaviour - Your Saviour”.

The theme aligns with the overall strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025 which aims at building financial resilience and well-being while creating awareness among members of public. Focus will be on creating awareness about savings, planning and budgeting, and prudent use of digital financial services, RBI said in a statement.

As part of the drive, RBI will conduct a mass media campaign to disseminate financial awareness messages. It has also roped in banks to educate their customers about financial literacy.

Last year , RBI observed 'financial literacy week' from February 14 to February 18, 2022. The central bank held an event to propagate financial education messages on the theme of "Go Digital Go Secure".

The focus was on creating awareness about the convenience of digital transactions; security of digital transactions; and protection of customers. The program, presided over by RBI Regional Director Vivek Aggarwal, was attended by Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Punjab National Bank MD Atul Kumar Goel and other senior bankers.

About financial literacy

Financial literacy is the ability to understand and effectively use various financial skills. The key steps to improve financial literacy include learning the skills to create a budget, track expenses, and learn the strategies to pay off debt.

Today, we are in an era where the average age of India’s population is 29 years, making it one of the youngest countries in the world. These digitally native, young, working individuals with a flair for disruptive technologies, manufacturing automation, and internet-based services are expected to be instrumental towards propelling economic growth.