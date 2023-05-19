RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 note from circulation — FAQs answered

The RBI has encouraged the public to deposit or exchange these notes by September 30, 2023, while reiterating that the notes will continue to remain legal tender.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes from circulation under its "Clean Note Policy". While these high-value notes will continue to be legal tender, the central bank noted that these notes are not commonly used for transactions and printing had stopped in 2018-19. The RBI has encouraged the public to deposit or exchange these notes by September 30, 2023, while reiterating that the notes will continue to remain legal tender.

Live Tv

Loading...

Here are answers to FAQs shared by the

RBI:

1. Why are the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes being withdrawn?