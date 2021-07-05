Home

    RBI tweaks norms for interest on unclaimed amount after fixed deposit matures; details here

    RBI tweaks norms for interest on unclaimed amount after fixed deposit matures; details here

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday tweaked the norms for interest on the amount left unclaimed with the bank after a fixed deposit (FD) matures.

    Currently, unclaimed deposits attracted the rate of interest applicable to savings deposits in case a fixed deposit matured and the proceeds were left unpaid.
    'It has been decided that if a Term Deposit (TD) matures and proceeds are unpaid, the amount left unclaimed with the bank shall attract a rate of interest as applicable to savings account or the contracted rate of interest on the matured TD, whichever is lower,' says RBI in a circular.
    It must be noted that a fixed deposit is also known as a term deposit.
    The new rules will be applicable for deposits on all commercial banks, small finance banks, local area banks and cooperative banks.
    Term deposit refers to an interest-bearing deposit received by the bank for a fixed period. It also includes deposits such as recurring, cumulative, annuity, reinvestment deposits and cash certificates.
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
