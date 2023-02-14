RBI repo rate hike — Here's a list of banks that recently raised their lending interest rates

RBI revised the repo rate — the key interest rate at which the RBI lends money to banks, by 25 basis points by a majority with effect from February 8. RBI since May last year, taking the total quantum of the hike to 250 basis points. Several private banks decided to revise their repo rates after RBI's announcement. Here is a list.

Several lenders have recently increased their lending interest rates as a result of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) hike in the repo rate - the rate at which central bank lends money to commercial bank. Since May, the RBI has increased the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.50 percent. The first hike was to the tune of 40 bps in May and then 50 basis points in June. It again raised the repo rate by 50 bps in August and then again by 50 bps in September. Considering another hike of 35 bps in December and 25 bps in February, the total rise comes to 250 bps.

Here is a list of all the banks that revised their lending rates:

Bank of Baroda

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced an increase in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across tenors. The revised MCLR has come into effect from February 12, 2023, making most consumer loans (like auto or home loans) costlier for borrowers.

Following the latest rate hike, MCLR has surged from 7.85 percent to 7.90 percent for overnight tenor. The MCLR for one month has risen from 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent while MCLR for three-month tenure has been hiked from 8.25 percent to 8.30 percent, post revision.

MCLR Tenors Revised interest rates Overnight 7.90% One Month 8.20% Three Month 8.30%

At 12:29 pm today, the shares of Bank of Baroda were 1.09 percent high at the Rs 167 on BSE.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has increased the MCLR by up to 10 basis points across tenors. According to HDFC Bank’s official website, the revised MCLR has already come in effect from February 7, 2023.

As per the revised rates, the MCLR for overnight lending has been raised from 8.50 percent to 8.60 percent. For one-month loan, the MCLR has been raised to 8.60 percent from 8.55 percent, while for a three-month-long lending tenure, the bank has revised the MRLR to 8.65 percent, which was 8.60 percent earlier.

MCLR Tenors Revised interest rates Overnight 8.60% One Month 8.60% Three Month 8.65%

The MCLR for a six-month tenor is 8.75 percent up from 8.70 percent, an increase of 5 bps. The one-year MCLR will now be 8.90 percent up from 8.85 percent, the two-year MCLR will be 9.00 percent from earlier 8.95 per cent, and the three years will be 9.10 percent up from 9.05 percent.

The shares of HDFC Bank, at 12:29 pm, were trading 0.57 percent high at Rs 1668.05 on BSE.

Central Bank of India

The Central Bank of India has also revised its repo rates, which came into effect on February 10. It has increased the Revised Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) to 9.35 percent which was earlier 9.10 percent.

Its new home loan rates have increased to 8.60 percent - 9.35 percent which was earlier at 8.35 percent - 9.10 percent. The deposit rate for a tenure of 1 year is 7.75 percent, for 7.50 percent while the same for 5 years tenure has been revised to 7.25 percent.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank has increased its MCLR by 5 to 15 bps but the lender has also reduced its RLLR by 15 bps to 9.25 percent.

Canara bank informed, "Rates of interest of all retail lending schemes are linked to repo linked lending rate of the bank – 9.40 percent with effect from February 9, 2023."

Low-risk borrowers can benefit from a 0.25 percent concession to the RLLR rate on housing loans sanctioned and disbursed by Canara Bank from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023. However, a credit risk premium may be added over RLLR.

At 12:29 pm, the shares of Canara Bank were trading 1.28 percent high at Rs 288.25 on BSE.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank increased the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 25 basis points from 8.75 percent to 9 percent. The rates are effective from February 9, 2023.

"The RLLR has been changed from 8.75 per cent to 9.00 per cent {Repo Rate (6.50 per cent) + Mark-up (2.50 per cent) w.e.f. February 9, 2023, for all customers. Along with RLLR, BSP of 25 bps will be charged," Punjab National Bank said in a statement.

At 12:29 pm, the shares of Punjab National Bank were trading 0.60 percent lower at Rs 49.90 on BSE.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India has also raised MCLRs across all tenures, effective between February 11, 2023, and March 10, 2023.

Overnight MCLR rate for Union Bank of India has increased to 7.90 percent, its one month MCLR is 8.05 percent, while three-month, and six-month rates have increased to 8.25 percent, and 8.45 percent, respectively. Three-year MCLR is 9 percent, two-year MCLR is 8.85 percent, and one-year MCLR is 8.65 percent.

MCLR Tenors Revised interest rates Overnight 7.90% One Month 8.05% Three Month 8.25%

At 12:29, the shares of Union Bank of India were trading 1.05 percent lower at Rs 70.85 on BSE.

