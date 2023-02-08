RBI to publish discussion paper on late payment charges — Paytm, Bajaj Finance likely to react

Currently, there are no guidelines on how much penal interest can be charged by a bank. However, once the draft guidelines are out, the RBI will invite comments from various stakeholders such as borrowers, banks and other institutions and after the discussion process, will issue final guidelines.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will issue draft guidelines for transparency in the penal charges or interest charged on loans. As of now, these charges vary within banks and NBFCs. Currently, there are no guidelines on how much penal interest can be charged by them. However, once the draft guidelines are out, the RBI will invite comments from various stakeholders such as borrowers, banks and other institutions and after the discussion process, will issue final guidelines.

Given the development, stocks such as Paytm, Bajaj Finance and SBI Cards are likely to react.

At 12: 15 pm, the shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) were trading 5.69 percent up at Rs 622.75 apiece. The BSE Sensex was up 362.25 points at 60,648.29 as of 12:15 mm (IST) on February 08.

Also Read: RBI hikes interest rates in India to the highest in four years

Meanwhile, India’s central bank’s final guidelines will be applicable to all banks, NBFCs and other lending institutions. Usually, a bank charges penal interest on the pre-payment of fixed interest rate loans, cheque bounces, repayment delays and missing EMI among others.

The RBI, in a regulatory statement, said, “Recovery of Penal Charges on Loans In terms of extant guidelines, Regulated Entities (REs) have the operational autonomy to formulate Board approved policy for levy of penal interest on advances which shall be fair and transparent.”

“The intent of penal interest was essentially to inculcate a sense of credit discipline among borrowers through negative incentives but such charges are not meant to be used as a revenue enhancement tool over and above the contracted rate of interest. Supervisory reviews have indicated divergent practices amongst REs with regard to levy of penal interest which were excessive in certain cases, leading to customer grievances and disputes,” it added.

RBI further said that it has been decided that any penalty for delay/default in servicing of the loan or any other non-compliance of material terms and conditions of loan contract by the borrower shall be in the form of ‘penal charges’ in a reasonable and transparent manner and shall not be levied in the form of ‘penal interest’ that is added to the rate of interest being charged on the advances.

Further, there shall be no capitalisation of penal charges (i.e., the same shall be recovered separately and shall not be added to the principal outstanding). However, in case of any deterioration in credit risk profile of the borrower, REs shall be free to alter the credit risk premium under extant guidelines on interest rate. Draft guidelines to the above effect shall be placed on RBI website shortly, for comments from stakeholders, the Central bank added.