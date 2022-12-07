No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

Based on RBI guidelines, lenders asks for re-KYC at specific intervals to keep the records of the bank updated. If any of the personal or contact information has changed, customers can update the records through re-KYC.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said customers do not need to visit the bank to do re-KYC (know your customer). It can be done online except in cases where there is a change of address, the governor said in an answer to a query during a press conference after making the monetary policy announcements.

Das said banks can do re-KYC for customers without asking them to visit the branch. If banks insist on branch visits for it, customers can even raise a complaint with appropriate authorities.

What is re-KYC?

Based on RBI guidelines, lenders asks for re-KYC at specific intervals to keep the records of the bank updated. If any of the personal or contact information has changed, customers can update the records through re-KYC.

As per RBI’s KYC norm guidelines, banks need to periodically update customer identification documents of their account holders.

In addition to the KYC carried out at the time of opening of an account, customers may be required to undergo re-KYC and submit the requisite documents.

What is the period for re-KYC?

As per banking experts, the time intervals for periodic updation of KYC is 2, 8 and 10 years for existing high, medium and low risk customers respectively.

What happens if re-KYC is not done?

As per RBI rules, the bank has full right, even to close the account if required KYC documents were not submitted by the customer for periodical updating.

However, it's important to understand that there is central KYC registry and if the identifier number can be shared with other bank, then re-KYC need not be done.