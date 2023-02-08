RBI policy | Will launch QR-based coin vending machine to enhance ease of access: Shaktikanta Das

Coin vending machines are automatic machines that dispense coins against receipt of bank notes. These are widely used for exchange of bank notes to coins by the public and also called as bank note to coin changers or coin changers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch a pilot project on QR code-based coin vending machines in collaboration with some leading banks in 19 locations in 12 cities. This will enhance ease of access to coins, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while making Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcements on Wednesday, February 8.

"These vending machines will dispense coins against debit to customers' bank accounts using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) instead of physical tendering of bank notes. Based on the learnings from the pilot, guidelines will be issued to banks to promote distribution of coins using these machines," the RBI governor said.

Das said that unlike cash-based traditional coin vending machines, the QR- code-based machines eliminate the need for physical tendering of banknotes and their authentication. He also said that customers would have the option to withdraw coins in required quantity and denominations.

Das gave his first monetary policy address of 2023 and the last one for this fiscal, in which he hiked key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation.

This is the sixth time interest rate has been hiked by the central bank since May last year, taking the total quantum of hike to 250 basis points.