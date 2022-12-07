English
personal finance News

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?
By Anshul  Dec 7, 2022 10:22:09 AM IST (Updated)

RBI monetary policy: With the rise in repo rate, home loan EMIs will also increase. Read on to see how this will impact your home loan and what are the options you can choose to control the hike

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a 35 basis point (bps) hike in the repo rate, at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks, to 6.25 percent. This is the fifth consecutive hike by the RBI and will lead to a rise in the equated monthly installments (EMIs) of home loans, experts believe.

Those whose home loans are linked to external benchmarks like the repo rate will be majorly impacted.

Why are home loans impacted by RBI's decision?
Generally, when RBI hikes the repo rate, it increases the cost of funds for banks. This means that banks will have to pay more for the money they borrow from RBI. Consequently, banks pass on the cost to borrowers by increasing their loan interest rates, making EMIs costlier.
As a result, both new and existing borrowers witness an increase in their home loan interest rates.
How much increase can we expect in home loan rates?
As per experts, the hike will be passed onto the home loan borrowers.
 As a result, home loans will surely get dearer.
For the uninitiated, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 190 bps in the past three policies. The first hike was to the tune of 40 bps in May and then of 50 basis points in June. It again raised repo rate by 50 bps in August and then again by 50 bps in September. Considering the recent hike of 35 bps, the total rise comes to 225 bps.
So, what should borrowers do?
Borrowers can prioritise pre-payments to control their loan interest.
This will help them in reducing their loan tenors and EMIs. Economies across the globe are grappling with recessionary trends. A time like this calls for people to calibrate their finances to adjust for these difficulties,
