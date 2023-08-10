CNBC TV18
RBI revises regulatory framework for Infrastructure Debt Funds

1 Min Read
By Anshul  Aug 10, 2023 11:28:44 AM IST (Updated)

RBI policy: The RBI has revised the extant regulatory framework for Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDFs).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed new regulations governing infrastructure debt funds (IDFs). The revised framework envisages – withdrawal of the requirement of a sponsor for the IDFs, permission to finance Toll Operate Transfer projects (ToT) as direct lenders, access to External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and making tri-partite agreement optional for PPP projects.

"Detailed guidelines shall be issued shortly," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy,
"A review of the extant regulatory framework for IDFs has been undertaken in consultation with the government of India to enable the IDFs to play a greater role in financing of the infrastructure sector and to move towards the regulatory objective of harmonisation of regulations applicable to various categories of NBFCs," RBI said.
These changes are expected to further augment the capacity for infrastructure financing in the country, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Infrastructure Debt Fund was created as a separate category of NBFCs in 2011.
This is a developing copy
First Published: Aug 10, 2023 11:27 AM IST
