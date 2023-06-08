Long duration debt funds become attractive with RBI’s rate pause

The MPC since May 2022 hiked rates by 250 bps and has paused since April. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday, announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) rate-setting panel has unanimously approved to keep the benchmark lending rates unchanged for the second consecutive time. Even though, RBI Governor has said that this is just a pause and not a pivot yet, Debt mutual funds managers are asking individuals to invest in longer duration bond funds. Long duration funds offer higher returns in a rate cut cycle.

Mutual fund managers see this as an opportunity for debt investors to take exposure to longer duration bond funds and gilt funds. “We reiterate our views that investors should go as long as possible depending on risk appetite. Existing carry despite recent fall in yield continue to remain attractive and should not be missed out. Medium to Long Duration funds may be a preferred investment option for investors,” says Marzban Irani, CIO - Debt , LIC Mutual Fund.

Here are 3 and 5 years returns of some of the medium to long duration funds:

Fund name 3-year returns 5-year returns Nippon India Income Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMedium to Long Duration Fund 5.41% 8.50% Kotak Bond Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMedium to Long Duration Fund 5.61% 8.24% DSP Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund 23.99% 13.99% ICICI Prudential Bond Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMedium to Long Duration Fund 5.91% 8.12% Aditya Birla Sun Life Income Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMedium to Long Duration Fund 5.89% 8.36% Bandhan Bond Fund - Income Plan - Direct Plan - GrowthMedium to Long Duration Fund 4.07% 7.64% SBI Magnum Income Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMedium to Long Duration Fund 6.36% 8.54% LIC MF Bond Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMedium to Long Duration Fund 4.45% 7.20% HDFC Income Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMedium to Long Duration Fund 5.10% 6.93%

(Source: Moneycontrol)

Fund managers say that the decision of the MPC was in line with broader market expectations. The MPC kept the key policy rates unchanged as also retained the current stance of gradual withdrawal of accommodation. Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, says that even as domestic macro environment continues to improve with latest growth data surprising on the upside and inflation data surprising on the down side, global uncertainties remain in terms of entrenched services inflation, higher alert flag on El Niño and adverse geo political developments.

“The uncertainity globally necessitates continued caution, dampening hope of any rate cut in immediate term but still suggesting an extended pause. As the markets were beginning to price a more optimistic time frame on future rate cuts, some realignment may be warranted. Bond yields are likely to remain range bound. 10Y GOI yield may trade in 7-710 percent band. Money market rates may inch up by 10-15bps. Overall, the outlook remains constructive on fixed income,” says Jajoo.

Prashant Pimple Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India, also says that the Monetary policy outcome was in line with his expectations in terms of status quo on policy rates and lowering of FY 24 CPI projections to 5.10 from 5.20 percent ; however, MPC preferred to be in a wait and watch mode with as Governor mentioned “ arjuna’s eye “ towards inflation.

“With 1 year forward real rates in a positive territory and somewhat a goldilocks economy for the domestic markets ; We expect a long pause by RBI for this calendar year. We expect the yield to bear steepen from here,” says Pimple.