Long duration debt funds become attractive with RBI’s rate pause

The MPC since May 2022 hiked rates by 250 bps and has paused since April. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday, announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) rate-setting panel has unanimously approved to keep the benchmark lending rates unchanged for the second consecutive time. Even though, RBI Governor has said that this is just a pause and not a pivot yet, Debt mutual funds managers are asking individuals to invest in longer duration bond funds. Long duration funds offer higher returns in a rate cut cycle.

Mutual fund managers see this as an opportunity for debt investors to take exposure to longer duration bond funds and gilt funds. “We reiterate our views that investors should go as long as possible depending on risk appetite. Existing carry despite recent fall in yield continue to remain attractive and should not be missed out. Medium to Long Duration funds may be a preferred investment option for investors,” says Marzban Irani, CIO - Debt , LIC Mutual Fund.