Homepersonal finance news

RBI policy — How a possible repo rate hike will affect your finances?

RBI policy — How a possible repo rate hike will affect your finances?

4 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Updated)

Mini

The key policy rate will reach 5.90 percent if RBI increases rates by 50 basis points in this monetary policy. Read on to see how the repo rate hike will impact your finances

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began a three-day deliberation on Wednesday as central banks around the globe face the Herculean task of taming sticky consumer inflation without causing an economic slowdown. Economists expect the central bank's top brass — responsible for changes to key interest rates — to announce an increase in the repo rate.
Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the central bank to announce a hike of 50 basis points in the repo rate — or the key rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks — on September 30.
Since May, the RBI has increased the repo rate three times. Over this period, the key policy rate has risen from 4 percent to 5.40 percent. It will reach 5.90 percent if RBI increases rates by 50 basis points in this monetary policy. In percentage terms, one basis point is one-hundredth of one percent.
Here is how the repo rate hike will impact your finances:
For borrowers
Essentially, the repo rate refers to the rate at which commercial banks borrow money by selling their securities to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in order to maintain liquidity, regardless of funds shortages. It is one of the main tools of RBI to keep inflation under control.
An increase in the repo rate increases the cost of borrowing for the banks. This is seen in the form of higher loan and deposit interest rates for account holders or you basically. So borrowing money from the bank will become expensive.
In terms of home loans and car loans, banks either manage the cost by increasing the tenure or by increasing the EMI.
Here are the latest home loan rates offered by key banks:
BanksStarting Interest Rate (p.a.)Processing Fees
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.50% p.a. onwards0.50%
Citibank6.65% p.a. onwardsRs. 10,000
Union Bank of India7.90% p.a. onwards-
Bank of Baroda7.45% p.a. onwardsContact the bank for information
Central Bank of India7.20% p.a. to 7.65% p.a.Rs. 20,000
Bank of India7.30% p.a. onwards-
SBI8.05% p.a. onwards0.35% onwards
HDFC Home Loans8.10% p.a. onwards*0.5% or Rs.3,000 whichever is higher
LIC Housing Finance7.55% p.a. onwardsRs. 10,000 -Rs. 15,000
Axis Bank7.60% p.a. onwardsRs. 10,000
Canara Bank8.10% p.a. onwards0.50% of the loan amount
Punjab and Sind Bank7.50% p.a. onwardsFull Waiver
IDFC First Bank7.50% p.a. onwardsRs. 5,000 - Rs. 5,000
Bank of Maharashtra7.30% p.a. onwardsRs. 10,000
Indian Overseas Bank7.05% p.a. onwards0.50% (Max Rs. 20,000)
Punjab National Bank7.40% p.a. onward0.35% (Max Rs. 15,000)
(Source: Bankbazaar)
For depositors
A high repo rate comes as good news for depositors. Depending on how banks pass on the new interest rate hike, bank depositors get higher returns.
Fixed deposits are included in these deposits.
Here are the fixed deposit rates offered by key banks:
Name of BankFor General Citizens (p.a.)For Senior Citizens (p.a)
Yes Bank FD3.25% to 6.75%3.75% to 7.50%
IndusInd Bank FD3.50% to 6.75%4.25% to 7.50%
UCO Bank FD2.55% to 5.60%2.80% to 6.10%
Central Bank of India FD2.75% to 5.60%Contact the bank
Indian Bank FD2.80% to 5.60%3.30% to 6.10%
Indian Overseas Bank FD3.25% to 6.00%3.75% to 6.50%
Bandhan Bank FD3.00% to 7.00%3.75% to 7.50%
DBS Bank FD2.50% to 6.50%Contact the bank
HSBC Bank FD2.25% to 6.00%2.75% to 6.50%
Duetsche Bank FD2.75% to 7.00%2.75% to 7.00%
SBM Bank FD2.50% to 7.00%Contact the bank
(Source: Bankbazaar)
Home buyers
The rise in repo rate has adverse effects on the real estate sector interest rates on home loans go up prices of properties go up and likely the demand goes down.
“If another rate hike takes place, home loan interest rates may enter the red zone, leading to short-term turbulence on overall housing demand, especially when buyers are likely to invest in their dream homes during the ongoing festive season. The recent consecutive repo rate hikes have already added to buyers’ overall acquisition cost,” Ramani Sastri, Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers Pvt. Ltd told CNBC-TV18.com.
Also read | RBI may announce fourth straight rate hike on Friday amid red-hot inflation
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

home loansloanspersonal financeRBIrbi repo ratereserve bank mpcreserve bank of india repo rates

Next Article

Country's one of the best fund manager advises investors to buy the dips