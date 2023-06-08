Worst over for home loan borrowers, but when will interest rates start going down

The RBI kept repo rate unchanged on Thursday but the flurry of hikes in recent months has already pushed home loan interest rates higher. So, what should be the strategy?

Home loan interest rates may start dropping before the end of 2023, experts said on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on the repo rate as well as its policy stance. Although inflation still remains higher than the tolerance level, it has decreased over the past few months, allowing the RBI to maintain its stance. Experts believe this status quo will facilitate positive decision-making for homebuyers and lenders.

Interest rates stabilising

Currently, the repo rate stands at 6.5 percent. This is the second incidence when the RBI paused the rate. This is good news for home loan borrowers as it signals that interest rates are stabilising. However, the best is yet to come when RBI starts cutting the rate.

Before hitting the pause button for the second time, the central bank has raised the repo rate cumulatively by 250 basis points since the beginning of the rate hike cycle in May 2022. For most banks, the external benchmark to which their home loans are linked is the repo rate. So, with the hike in repo rate, all existing home loans on floating rates of interest became expensive.