Fixed deposits are among the most popular deposit schemes for Indian consumers. However, they may not remain very attractive for too long. Here's why.

The pause in the repo rate hike, coupled with surplus liquidity in the banking system, may lead bigger banks with adequate deposit mobilisation to halt their fixed deposit (FD) interest rate hikes, experts said after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on Thursday. Before hitting the pause button for the second time, the central bank had raised the repo rate cumulatively by 250 basis points since the beginning of the rate hike cycle in May 2022.

FD rates are influenced by several factors, including the repo rate, the gap between credit growth rates, deposit growth rates, and overall liquidity in the banking system.

While rates have been paused, banks are also experiencing a surplus of liquidity as a result of the submission of Rs 2,000 notes, with a deadline for exchange and deposit set by September 30, 2023, by the general public.

Reiterating this, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that Rs 1.8 lakh crore in additional liquidity had entered the system via deposits of Rs 2,000 notes. "If the 85 percent trend holds and all Rs 2,000 notes are returned by September, we will have Rs 3 lakh crore additional liquidity," Das said while addressing a press conference after announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

This influx of funds should lead to a modest decline in fixed deposit rates.

In an earlier conversation with CNBC-TV18.com , Akhil Bhardwaj, Senior Partner at Alpha Capital said there is a lack of credit offtake too which plays a crucial factor here.

This means loans are not being disbursed as anticipated due to higher rates. In such a scenario, banks have limited incentive to attract depositors with high-fixed deposit rates because they are not earning good net margins. As a result, they may choose to reduce these rates to encourage credit growth.

Here's a look at the current FD rates of key banks

Banks For General Citizens (p.a.) For Senior Citizens (p.a) RBL Bank 3.50% to 7.80% 4.00% to 8.30% IDFC First Bank 3.50% to 7.75% 4.00% to 8.25% KVB Bank 4.00% to 7.50% 5.90% to 8.00% Canara Bank 4.00% to 7.25% 4.00% to 7.75% Punjab National Bank 3.50% to 7.25% 4.00% to 7.75% Bank of Baroda 3.00% to 7.25% 3.50% to 7.75% Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.75% to 7.20% 3.25% to 7.70% Axis Bank 3.50% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.85% HDFC Bank 3.00% to 7.25% 3.50% to 7.75% State Bank of India 3.00% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.60% ICICI Bank 3.00% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.60% IDBI Bank 3.00% to 6.75% 3.50% to 7.25%

(Source: BankBazaar)

Investment strategy

Depositors can start booking FDs for longer tenures, especially if those are offered at attractive yields, said Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder & CEO at Paisabazaar.

"Banks having more aggressive targets for their credit growth or those having relatively smaller deposit bases may resort to further FD rate hikes to achieve their targeted credit growth," he said.

Echoing similar views, Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar, said individuals should consider reinvesting their FDs now for higher returns.

"Most banks provide rates of 7 percent or more on select deposit tenors. Smaller banks are at 7.5 percent and many small finance banks are above 8 percent. Senior citizens are being offered a premium of 25 to 75 basis points. Some government banks are offering super senior citizens (those above 80) additional premiums. Similarly, the AAA-rated deposit options remain compelling. There are many companies offering 7.75 percent or higher on select tenors. Depositors, especially senior citizens, can use these options to pad up their fixed income returns," Shetty said.