Fixed deposits are among the most popular deposit schemes for Indian consumers. However, they may not remain very attractive for too long. Here's why.

The pause in the repo rate hike, coupled with surplus liquidity in the banking system, may lead bigger banks with adequate deposit mobilisation to halt their fixed deposit (FD) interest rate hikes, experts said after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on Thursday. Before hitting the pause button for the second time, the central bank had raised the repo rate cumulatively by 250 basis points since the beginning of the rate hike cycle in May 2022.

FD rates are influenced by several factors, including the repo rate, the gap between credit growth rates, deposit growth rates, and overall liquidity in the banking system.

While rates have been paused, banks are also experiencing a surplus of liquidity as a result of the submission of Rs 2,000 notes, with a deadline for exchange and deposit set by September 30, 2023, by the general public.