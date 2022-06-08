Home, auto loans could get more expensive and you may earn lesser on fixed deposits

Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) is all set to reveal what's in store for the economy later today. This is the MPC's first bi-monthly review since its surprise move to hike the repo rate — the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks — by 40 basis points.

The RBI is widely expected to announce a 50-basis-point increase on June 8, at a time when major central banks have lined up aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates to tackle worsening inflation without causing a blow to the economic growth.

How does repo rate impact deposit and loan rates?

Repo rate is the key rate which determines the interest rates offered by commercial banks to borrowers and depositors. A higher lending rate forces banks to pass on the increased cost of borrowing to their customers, and vice versa.

Where to expect the repo rate in the coming months?

As many as 80 percent of respondents in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the repo rate to go up by 50-100 basis points by August itself. Most respondents expect the repo rate to peak at 5.5-5.75 percent in the current cycle of tightening.

In a year's time, the key lending rate should be higher by 50-100 bps across markets and tenures given the elevated inflation and consequent policy tightening, Upasna Bhardwaj Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, told CNBCTV18.com.

So where can you expect interest rates for fixed income and home loan rates?

Any hike in the repo rate could trigger cuts in interest rates applicable to savings and fixed deposits, and, on the other hand, make home and auto loans more expensive.

The quantum of changes in fixed income and home loan rates should be in tandem with RBI rate hikes, according to Manish Jeloka of Sanctum Wealth.

"There is some downside risk to these assumptions given the impact of the government's recent trade measures on local prices. Any easing of supply chain issues will also put downward pressure on inflation and suppress the need for elevated rate hikes," he told CNBCTV18.com.

Where are FD and home loan rates at present?

For instance, currently, when the repo rate is at 4.4 percent, State Bank of India (SBI) — India's largest lender by assets — has interest rates in the range of 2.9-5.8 percent for fixed or term deposits of up to five years.

SBI offers regular home loans at 7.05-7.55 percent, depending on the borrower's credit score

Cibil score Term loan interest rate >=800 7.05 750-799 7.15 700-749 7.25 650-699 7.35 550-649 7.55 New to credit/no score 7.25

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer home loans of Rs 50 lakh to salaried or self-employed customers at 7-7.85 percent.