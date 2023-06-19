RBI plans lightweight payments system for emergency situations: How will it be different from others

2 Min(s) Read
The Reserve Bank of India's proposed lightweight payment and settlement system (LPSS) will introduce a paradigm shift in the Indian payment landscape. In its annual report for 2023-24, the central bank has unveiled its plans for LPSS.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) proposal to introduce lightweight payment and settlement system (LPSS) aims to keep the liquidity pipeline of the economy intact. By providing near-zero downtime, it will facilitate transactions that are critical with uninterrupted essential payment services, such as bulk payments, interbank payments in extreme situations, as per RBI.
It will be designed to be resilient in catastrophic conditions when conventional payment systems like UPI, IMPS, NEFT are temporarily unavailable due to any disruptions in the information and communication infrastructure.
“It is prudent to be prepared to face such extreme and volatile situations. Keeping this objective in mind, the Reserve Bank has conceptualised a lightweight and portable payment system that will be independent of conventional technologies and can be operated from anywhere by a bare minimum staff,” the central bank said in its Annual Report 2022-23.