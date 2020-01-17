Here's what RBI's new rules for debit, credit cards mean for you

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently issued a new set of rules to improve user convenience and increase the security of debit and credit card transactions. The central bank has asked all card issuers (banks and financial institutions) to give card users the facility to enable/disable their cards for different types of use. The new norms have been issued under Section 10(2) of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and will come into effect from March 16, 2020, RBI said in a statement.

(Also read: Types of digital payment frauds and how to avoid them)

Here are the new norms issued by RBI for card users and how they will impact them:

Card enabling/disabling facility

RBI has asked card issuers to give cardholders the facility to switch on and off their debit or credit cards at any given point.

The RBI has asked card issuers to enable cards for contact-based points of usage only at the time of issuing or reissuing cards. This means that when a card is issued it will, by default, only be usable to physically swipe at a PoS or at an ATM. It would not be enabled for online use or for contactless transactions, which can further be enabled by the cardholder.

For international transactions, online transactions, card-not-present transactions and contactless transactions, customers will have to separately set up services on their cards.

Transaction limits

Cardholders should also be able to modify transaction limits within their overall card limit for all types of transactions, RBI recently stated. That would include domestic and international transactions, at points of sale (PoS), ATMs, for online transactions and contactless transactions.

This facility, RBI has mandated, should be provided on a 24x7 basis through the bank’s mobile application, internet banking, ATMs, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and at a bank’s branch or office.

For existing cards

For existing cards, issuers can take a decision, based on their risk perception, whether to disable the card, not present (domestic and international) transactions, card-present (international) transactions and contactless transaction rights.

Existing cards which have never been used for online (card not present)/international/contactless transactions shall be mandatorily disabled for this purpose.