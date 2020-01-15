#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

RBI issues debit, credit card rules to improve security and convenience

Updated : January 15, 2020 07:00 PM IST

RBI asked that at the time of issuance or re-issuance of card banks should allow card transactions at ATMs and PoS terminals within India.
For existing debit and credit cards, issuers can take a decision based on their risk perception whether to disable the card.
Existing cards, which have never been used for online transactions, should be mandatory disabled to ensure security, the RBI notification said.
RBI issues debit, credit card rules to improve security and convenience
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India's exports fall 1.8% for 5th month in December 2019

India's exports fall 1.8% for 5th month in December 2019

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV