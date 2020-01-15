Personal Finance
RBI issues debit, credit card rules to improve security and convenience
Updated : January 15, 2020 07:00 PM IST
RBI asked that at the time of issuance or re-issuance of card banks should allow card transactions at ATMs and PoS terminals within India.
For existing debit and credit cards, issuers can take a decision based on their risk perception whether to disable the card.
Existing cards, which have never been used for online transactions, should be mandatory disabled to ensure security, the RBI notification said.
