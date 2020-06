The Reserve Bank of India has issued an advisory to help people spot fraudulent mails purporting to be communication from the central bank.

The RBI said that the scammers deploy deceptively similar domain names to dupe unsuspecting users and that they should be aware of its official mail domain of the central bank, which reads rbi.org.in.

“It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India that some unscrupulous entities/scamsters are imitating RBI mails for fraudulent purposes,” the bank said.

It added: “Most of such mails are sent using fake domains, which do not belong to the Reserve Bank of India, but these could be deceptively similar involving use of words such as RBI, RESERVEBANK, PAYMENT, etc. In this regard, it is informed that the correct mail domain of RBI is “rbi.org.in” and mail addresses of RBI officials are of the type “abc@rbi.org.in".