Banks to remain closed for these days in December

All private and public banks across India will remain closed in December 2022, for up to 14 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar of bank holidays.

Banks across India will remain closed for several days on various holidays in December. All private and public banks will remain closed for up to 14 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar of bank holidays. The holidays include various festivals, along with Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Bank holidays can be put into three different categories – national holidays, state holidays and festivals.

Here is a look at the days when banks remain closed in December 2022.

Feast of St. Francis Xavier

– 3 December 2022 – Banks will remain closed in Goa.

Weekend | Sunday – 4 December 2022

Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022 – 5 December 2022 – Banks will remain closed in Gujarat.

Weekend | Second Saturday – 10 December 2022

Weekend | Sunday – 11 December 2022

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma – 12 December 2022 – Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.

Weekend | Sunday – 18 December 2022

Goa Liberation Day – 19 December 2022 – Banks will remain closed in Goa.

Christmas – 24 December 2022 – Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.

Weekend | Fourth Saturday – 24 December 2022

Weekend | Sunday – 25 December 2022

Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong – 26 December 2022 – Banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday – 29 December 2022 – Banks will remain closed in Punjab.

U Kiang Nangbah – 30 December 2022 – Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.

New Year’s Eve – 31 December 2022

Online and net banking services will be available even on these holidays even as bank branches will stay closed. Additionally, most of these festivals are regional, and so banks in only those states are closed for the festival.