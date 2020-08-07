RBI allows one-time restructuring of loans. Here's what it means for individual borrowers?

In a major initiative, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed restructuring of personal loans for borrowers struggling with repayments due to liquidity issues. Personal loan here means gold loan, education loan, home loan, personal loan, consumer durable loan, car loan and loan against securities, according to RBI.

This will not include loans sanctioned for business and commercial purposes.

The central bank said those borrowers who had been repaying regularly till March 2020 can be provided a restructuring of their loan through a framework to be decided by the bank.

The framework will need to be fixed by December 31 and implemented within 90 days from then, the central bank said.

Borrowers should note that loans in default for more than 30 days as on March 1, 2020 will not qualify for this plan.

"Under the restructuring plan, banks can choose to reschedule loan repayments, convert any interest accrued or to be accrued into another credit facility, extend the loan tenor, or extend moratorium up to two years for the existing loans, depending on the current repayment capacity of the borrower," explains Naveen Kukreja, chief executive officer and co-founder, Paisabazaar.

"This should cover the bulk of the existing loans sanctioned to individual borrowers and help them in repaying their loans as per their changed repayment capacity caused by the current pandemic," he added.

This comes at a time when six-month moratorium announced on Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) is about to end on August 31, which means loan payments will start from September 1.

Borrowers who must have taken the 6-month moratorium can pay it in one shot or ask lenders to add these to their existing installments. They also have the option of converting interest accrued during moratorium period into a separate loan.

Alternatively, borrowers can keep the EMI unchanged but the loan tenure can be extended.

To erase the additional debt incurred, Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, says that borrowers should aim to pre-pay the EMIs within the next 12 months.