Personal Finance RBI allows one-time restructuring of loans. Here's what it means for individual borrowers? Updated : August 07, 2020 05:48 PM IST In a major initiative, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed restructuring of personal loans for borrowers struggling with repayments due to liquidity issues. Personal loan here means gold loan, education loan, home loan, personal loan, consumer durable loan, car loan and loan against securities, according to RBI.