RBI launches ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to settle unclaimed deposits: Check ways to get your money back

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday launched ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district within 100 days. This measure will complement the ongoing efforts and initiatives by the central bank to reduce the quantum of unclaimed deposits in the banking system and return such deposits to their rightful owners/claimants.

Decoding unclaimed deposits

A deposit is considered to be unclaimed if there has been no activity on it for ten years or longer. Banks transfer these amounts to the “Depositor Education and Awareness” (DEA) Fund maintained by the RBI. The depositors are, however, still entitled to claim the deposits at a later date from the bank(s) where such deposits were held along with interest, as applicable.

According to RBI, the growing volume of unclaimed deposits arise mainly due to the non-closure of savings/current accounts which depositors do not intend to operate anymore or due to not submitting redemption claims with banks for matured fixed deposits. There are also cases of funds belonging to deceased depositors, where the nominees/legal heirs do not come forward to make a claim on the bank(s) concerned.

The numbers

The total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by public sector banks (PSBs) was Rs 35,012 crore till February 2023, minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply to Parliament.

Currently, the State Bank of India (SBI) tops the chart of unclaimed deposits worth Rs 8,086 crore followed by Punjab National Bank Rs 5,340 crore, Canara Bank Rs 4,558 crore and Bank of Baroda Rs 3,904 crore.

Ways to claim deposits

Every bank is required to show the details of unclaimed accounts on its website with some identifiable details. After checking the details on the website, customers can visit the bank branch with a claim form and receipts of the deposits and know your customers (KYC) documents to claim the money.

RBI's role

Apart from the campaign, the central bank has also announced the setting up of a centralised web portal for the public to search unclaimed deposits across multiple banks. The search results will be enhanced with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve the access of depositors or beneficiaries to such data, the RBI has said.

At present, bank customers have to go through the websites of multiple banks to claim these deposits. This new web portal will help bank customers to find their unclaimed deposits at a single point.

According to Sanchit Garg, Co-founder and CEO at GLC Wealth Advisor LLP, the initiatives of the RBI will go a long way in reducing the number of unclaimed cases and enable lakhs and crores of deposit holders across the country to get access to their old unclaimed money.

"Also, it seems impactful in creating awareness amongst bank account holders to keep track of their money and understand the importance of nomination and KYC updation. Although the bank branches may face human resource constraints in the Initial days if the directions are followed in letter and spirit, it will streamline the process for future claimants," Garg said.