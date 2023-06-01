RBI launches ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to settle unclaimed deposits: Check ways to get your money back

A deposit is considered to be unclaimed if there has been no activity on it for ten years or longer. These amounts are transferred by banks to “Depositor Education and Awareness” (DEA) Fund maintained by the RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday launched ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district within 100 days. This measure will complement the ongoing efforts and initiatives by the central bank to reduce the quantum of unclaimed deposits in the banking system and return such deposits to their rightful owners/claimants.

Decoding unclaimed deposits

A deposit is considered to be unclaimed if there has been no activity on it for ten years or longer. Banks transfer these amounts to the “Depositor Education and Awareness” (DEA) Fund maintained by the RBI. The depositors are, however, still entitled to claim the deposits at a later date from the bank(s) where such deposits were held along with interest, as applicable.

According to RBI, the growing volume of unclaimed deposits arise mainly due to the non-closure of savings/current accounts which depositors do not intend to operate anymore or due to not submitting redemption claims with banks for matured fixed deposits. There are also cases of funds belonging to deceased depositors, where the nominees/legal heirs do not come forward to make a claim on the bank(s) concerned.