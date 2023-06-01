English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsRBI launches ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to settle unclaimed deposits: Check ways to get your money back

RBI launches ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to settle unclaimed deposits: Check ways to get your money back

RBI launches ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to settle unclaimed deposits: Check ways to get your money back
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jun 1, 2023 2:28:30 PM IST (Published)

A deposit is considered to be unclaimed if there has been no activity on it for ten years or longer. These amounts are transferred by banks to “Depositor Education and Awareness” (DEA) Fund maintained by the RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday launched ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district within 100 days. This measure will complement the ongoing efforts and initiatives by the central bank to reduce the quantum of unclaimed deposits in the banking system and return such deposits to their rightful owners/claimants.

Live Tv

Loading...

Decoding unclaimed deposits
A deposit is considered to be unclaimed if there has been no activity on it for ten years or longer. Banks transfer these amounts to the “Depositor Education and Awareness” (DEA) Fund maintained by the RBI. The depositors are, however, still entitled to claim the deposits at a later date from the bank(s) where such deposits were held along with interest, as applicable.
According to RBI, the growing volume of unclaimed deposits arise mainly due to the non-closure of savings/current accounts which depositors do not intend to operate anymore or due to not submitting redemption claims with banks for matured fixed deposits. There are also cases of funds belonging to deceased depositors, where the nominees/legal heirs do not come forward to make a claim on the bank(s) concerned.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X