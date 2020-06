Ration card, a document issued by the state government, serves as a proof of identity for Indian citizens. As per the Public Distribution System (PDS), it can be used for the purchase of essential commodities from 'fair price' or ration shops. Ration cards come in multiple categories, which are issued as per the earning capacity of an individual.

Eligibility

Any person who is a legal citizen of India can only apply for a ration card. The applicant should not hold ration card in other states and not possess any other family card in the same state.

These are issued based upon the total members in a family, and each category of the ration card determines an individual’s entitlement to certain rationed goods.

Also read: How to link Aadhaar card to ration card online

“Individuals with higher earning capacity (as fixed by the respective state government) cannot obtain rations at a subsidized cost,” according to Clear Tax.

How to apply for a new ration card

Each state government has prescribed separate application forms that can be submitted offline or online for obtaining a ration card.

For example, Delhi applicants can check nfs.delhi.gov.in, while applications from Maharashtra can access mahafood.gov.in.

The applicant is required to pay a basic minimum fee along with the application form. Once the application is submitted, the file is sent for field verification.

(Also read: Lost Aadhaar card? Here's how you can retrieve it online)

"The officer in charge of verification has to inspect and certify the details submitted by the applicant for further processing. This inspection has to be carried out generally within 30 days from the date of submission of the application," according to ClearTax.

The ration card is then created and issued to the applicant based on the annual income after all details are verified.