RPF administrative reforms: Personnel to get better benefits, promotion and trainings
Updated : January 08, 2020 04:16 PM IST
Indian Railways has granted RPF Group ‘A’ officer cadres Organized Group ‘A’ status (OGAS).
The constable who are receiving the benefit of Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS) now get to wear ribbons.
Benefits under Rail Suraksha Kalyan Nidhi scheme have now increased to Rs 15 lakhs against earlier Rs 5 lakhs.
