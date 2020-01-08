RPF administrative reforms: Personnel to get better benefits, promotion and trainings

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken various administrative reforms in 2019, which include grant of Organized Group ‘A’ status (OGAS) to the Group ‘A’ officer cadre, promotion opportunity from constable to head constable, and enhanced death benefits.

The Indian Railways has granted RPF Group ‘A’ officer cadres Organized Group ‘A’ status (OGAS).

The constable who are receiving the benefit of Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS) now get to wear ribbons.

Those who remained in the rank of constable for a substantial period will add additional stripes in their uniform without waiting for their promotion to the rank of head constable, Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Wednesday.

Keeping in mind the security threat from Left wing extremists, terrorists and other rogue elements, RPF personnel will be given better training, it said.

Benefits under Rail Suraksha Kalyan Nidhi scheme have now increased to Rs 15 lakhs against earlier Rs 5 lakhs in case of death during duty hours.

Benefits Vipatti Sahayata was also doubled to Rs 4 lakhs for self-treatment and Rs 2 lakhs for treatment of family members.

Numbers of merit scholarships were enhanced from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 for polytechnic and post graduate courses. Education assistance to handicapped wards was also doubled to Rs 1,000 a month.

Promotion to gazetted officers: Long-pending matter of regularisation of Assistant Security Commissioner (ASCs) was resolved in 2019 with regularisation of 97 ASCs in Group A. In addition, a total of 95 officers were promoted to the ranks of ASC, DSC, Sr.DSC, DIG and IG in 2019.

Promotion to non-gazetted ranks: 364 Sub inspectors were promoted to the rank of inspectors and 2,303 constables were promoted to the rank of Head Constables in 2019. Selection of 388 posts of sub-inspector from the rank of assistant sub inspector was underway and the promotion process of assistant inspectors from the rank of head constables has been set in motion, the statement said.