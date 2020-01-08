#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Infrastructure

RPF administrative reforms: Personnel to get better benefits, promotion and trainings

Updated : January 08, 2020 04:16 PM IST

Indian Railways has granted RPF Group ‘A’ officer cadres Organized Group ‘A’ status (OGAS).
The constable who are receiving the benefit of Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS) now get to wear ribbons.
Benefits under Rail Suraksha Kalyan Nidhi scheme  have now increased to Rs 15 lakhs against earlier Rs 5 lakhs.
RPF administrative reforms: Personnel to get better benefits, promotion and trainings
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV